On August 10, 2021, the Charles County Board of Commissioners passed an executive order reinstating the state of emergency for the county due to the significant rise in Covid-19 cases.

The executive order mandating that the citizens of Charles County wear masks in public spaces will begin at 5 pm on Friday, Aug. 13 and will expire at 4:59 pm on Sunday, Sept. 12.

As per the state of emergency, commercial businesses, retail establishments and restaurants will require that masks be worn indoors, which will allow Charles County businesses to impose the wearing of masks to ensure public safety.

“We are simply asking for people to wear their masks,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. said during the virtual meeting.

The decision to reinstate the emergency order was given after a spike in Covid-19 cases throughout Charles County, which has been worsened by those who have yet to be vaccinated.

Since the coronavirus began, there has been a reported 11,000 cases of Covid-19 in Charles County. Cases in the Charles County and Prince George’s County areas have continued to climb over the last month, with an estimated 31 new reported cases each day in Charles County alone.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, only 53.3 percent of Charles County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. At this time there is a high risk for Covid-19 transmission in the Charles County area for those who are unvaccinated.

While there are no current plans to roll back on any of the lifted restrictions, including limited occupancies, the board did vote in favor to continue virtual sessions of local government meetings.

The mandatory mask mandate will be in effect starting 5 pm, Aug. 13.

