Leonardtown, MD- Last year, the Foundation 4 Heroes quickly organized their first 9/11 Remembrance when NYC announced they would not have lights, or read the names of the victims of that attack. They did not allow that to happen and had a wonderful event, which could not be publicized sadly, due to the Covid-19 virus.

This year, we are planning on having a 20th Anniversary Remembrance Event at Patriot Field in Leonardtown, Maryland on Saturday, September 11th, and will start reading names at 6 pm.

We are inviting members of Maryland State Police, ALL Sheriff departments, ALL local Fire Departments, and veterans to help read names, as well as local leaders. Once the list of speakers is finalized, the names of the victims and heroes will be distributed to each speaker so they can practice announcing them. Please email drjay@f4heroes.com if you are interested.

We are also looking for $500 sponsors to help make this possible. Your names will be mentioned in all upcoming social media posts and at the event itself. Currently, the list of sponsors includes; Exelon, Chick-fil-A First Colony Center, A & W Insurance Services, Inc., Hilltop Signs & Graphics, Ron Bailey Photo Productions, Invincible Entertainment, and Back At Your Best Chiropractic & Physical Therapy.

They will have beautiful t-shirts, created by Chesapeake Embroidery for sale as well, to commemorate this important event in our history. Sponsors will receive 3 free t-shirts.

Around 6 pm, they will be handing out The Peggy Smolarsky Community Hero Award to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff who is nominated and selected by their peers, and the public, for going above and beyond their duties to show support and care about your community.

Like this: Like Loading...