Annapolis– House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Chris Adams today announced new appointments to leadership positions within the House Republican Caucus.

“Each of these Delegates has a breadth of legislative experience and private-sector professional experience”, said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “They are exceptional members of our Caucus and in their communities. I am confident they will excel in these new roles.”

Delegate April Rose (District 5 – Carroll) will serve as Assistant Minority Leader. A member of the House of Delegates since 2015, Delegate Rose has previously served as the Ranking Republican member of the House Ways & Means Committee.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as a part of this new leadership team”, said Delegate Rose. “I look forward to continuing to work with the members of our Caucus as we fight to protect life and individual rights of Maryland’s citizens and to ensure the economic health of Maryland’s business community.”

Delegate Brian Chisholm (District 31B – Anne Arundel) will serve as Assistant Minority Whip. A member of the House of Delegates since 2019, Delegate Chisholm has distinguished himself as a leader providing a strong voice for Republican policy concerns during significant floor debates.

“I am honored and humbled in the confidence and support Minority Leader Jason Buckel, Minority Whip Christopher Adams and the Republican Caucus have extended to me in this leadership role,” said Delegate Chisholm. “I look forward to continuing my hard work, dedication, and commitment to protecting the vital conservative principles of limited government, the pursuit of excellence, individual liberty, and freedom as we forge forward in these unprecedented times.”

Delegate Jesse Pippy (District 4 – Frederick) will serve as Steering Committee Chairman. The chief duty of the Steering Committee is to develop the Legislative Agenda for the Republican Caucus.

“I’m honored to be a member of the House Republican Leadership team,” said Delegate Pippy. “As Chairman of the Steering Committee, my job is to ensure that our Caucus is ready to effectively advocate for and articulate the policy positions of the nearly two-million Marylanders we represent. The House of Delegates is known as the people’s house, and there is no greater responsibility than to ensure that these Marylanders have a voice in Annapolis.”

“This is a talented group of leaders and I look forward to having them on our team”, said House Minority Whip Chris Adams. “The next legislative session will be a challenging one and our Caucus will benefit from the work of these outstanding leaders.”

Like this: Like Loading...