Baltimore, MD– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced an update on the top 10 and bottom 10 nursing home facilities in the state ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 and highly contagious variants. MDH also announced 18 nursing home facilities that did not submit adequate staff COVID-19 vaccination data as required by the state.

On May 4, 2021, the Maryland Department of Aging launched the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard, which weekly publishes data on residents and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 at each of the skilled nursing homes and congregate care facilities in the state.

“Protecting our elderly loved ones from COVID-19 remains a top priority and MDH commends the state’s nursing home facilities that have the highest percentage of vaccinated staff,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “It is disheartening that a large number of staff at other nursing facilities, however, are still unvaccinated. This continues to put staff, residents, and the lives of others at risk at this critical stage of the pandemic.”

“Nursing facilities that are still well below the state’s percentage of Marylanders with at least one dose of a life-saving vaccine are putting their residents directly in the path of contracting and spreading COVID-19, hospitalization, and death,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “We are indebted to nursing home staff who are getting vaccinated and strongly encourage those who are still unvaccinated to quickly join the ranks.”

Top 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase = 100 percent

Fayette Health and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent

Maplewood Park Place = 100 percent

Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 percent

Westminster Healthcare Center = 100 percent

Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing = 100 percent

The Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place = 100 percent

Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 percent Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane = 97 percent

Post-Acute Care Center = 97 percent

Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent

Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 96 percent

Vantage House = 96 percent

Carriage Hill Bethesda = 95 percent

Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 95 percent

The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant = 94 percent

North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 94 percent

Wilson Health Care Center = 94 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley = 94 percent

Roland Park Place = 94 percent

Ingleside at King Farm = 94 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Potomac = 93 percent

Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane = 93 percent

Montgomery Village Health Care Center = 93 percent

Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent

Kensington Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent

Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent

South River Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Althea Woodland Nursing Home = 92 percent

Autumn Ridge at North Oaks = 92 percent

Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 92 percent

Patapsco Valley Center = 91 percent

Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Spa Creek = 91 percent

Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent

Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

Northwest Hospital Center Subacute Unit = 91 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Bethesda = 90 percent

Frederick Health & Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent

Ravenwood Nursing Care Center = 90 percent

Bottom 10 skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Cumberland Healthcare Center = 42 percent Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 47 percent Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent Dennett Road Manor = 49 percent Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home = 50 percent

Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 50 percent

Anchorage Healthcare Center = 51 percent

Coffman Nursing Home = 51 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Loch Raven = 52 percent Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 54 percent

Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 54 percent

Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare = 56 percent Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 57 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor = 57 percent

Skilled nursing home and congregate facilities in Maryland that did not submit adequate data on staff vaccinated against COVID-19

Manor Care Health Services – Hyattsville Cadia Healthcare – Springbrook Laurelwood Healthcare Center Carroll Lutheran Village Holly Hill Healthcare Center Bedford Court Healthcare Center Solomons Nursing Center Maria Health Care Center Greater Baltimore Medical Center Subacute Unit Regency Care of Silver Spring Northwest Healthcare Center Manor Care Health Services – Roland Park Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Forestville Healthcare Center Ellicott City Healthcare Center Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home Autumn Lake Healthcare at Waugh Chapel

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

