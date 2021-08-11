(Central Islip, August 10, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped a scheduled seven-inning contest to the Long Island Ducks by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday evening. The contest was a makeup of a First Half game, and thus the loss won’t impact Southern Maryland’s Second Half record. Tuesday was slated to feature a pair of ballgames with the latter being a Second Half contest, but the skies opened following game one, postponing game two.

The Blue Crabs jumped out to an early lead, plating four runs in the first inning of action. With the bases loaded, Alex Crosby began the scoring, bringing Matt Hibbert home on a fielder’s choice. After Zach Collier scored on a passed ball, Rubi Silva tacked on another couple on a ground ball single up the middle.

After a scoreless first, Southern Maryland’s starter, Sam Burton, sacrificed four runs in the second inning. Former Blue Crab and Washington National, Steve Lombardozzi, drove in a run before Breland Almadova stole home on a dropped third strike. To equalize the game at 4-4, Deibinson Romero pounded his fifth long ball of the year.

The Ducks added two unearned runs, one in the fourth and another in the fifth off of the Blue Crabs reliever, Cody Strayer (L, 0-2). In the seven-inning game, the Blue Crabs’ defense committed four errors.

Despite trimming the Ducks lead to a single run on a Bronson Butcher RBI double in the sixth inning, Southern Maryland fell up short in a 6-5 final score. The Blue Crabs and the Ducks will make up game two of Tuesday’s doubleheader on Wednesday, August 11th in a twin bill against Long Island.

