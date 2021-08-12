Max is a 55 pound, 7 to 8 ish-year-old honorary beagle ISO his forever home. Max is an active boy with a fun personality.

He loves toys, games, running, and tasty treats. Max knows a few simple commands and with tasty treats, he’s learning more.

Max does well on a leash and enjoys his daily walks. In addition to a fenced yard, Max would love someone that enjoys going for walking adventures as much as he does.

Max’s vetting is complete and he is ready for his forever home.





This link, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69950 will take you to Max’s webpage, where you will find the most up to date info about him!

If you are interested in adopting Max or another beagle, send us a message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...