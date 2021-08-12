PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 12, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, has prepared a draft updated master plan for the Prince Frederick Town Center. Citizens are invited to review the draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan (July 2021 draft) at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PrinceFrederickTCMPJuly2021Draft and provide comments by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

All who live, work, shop or visit Prince Frederick are encouraged to read the plan and submit comments. The plan is intended to update the current Prince Frederick Master Plan, which was adopted in 1989.

Comments may be submitted to Mr. Steve Jones, Chair, Calvert County Planning Commission by email at TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov, or by mail or hand delivery to 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The Planning Commission will review and consider comments received on the July 2021 draft at its regular meeting on Sept. 15, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The plan adoption process has several steps following initial draft review and comment:

The Planning Commission will prepare a “recommended plan” and hold a public hearing to receive public comment. The recommended plan will be distributed to state and regional agencies for review at least 60 days prior to the public hearing. Oral and written comments will be accepted during the public hearing and written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing.

The Planning Commission will review and consider comments on the recommended plan.

The Planning Commission will prepare and vote on its “approved plan.” The commission will send its approved plan to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for consideration.

The BOCC will hold a public hearing on the plan to receive and consider written and oral public comment.

The BOCC may then adopt the plan, modify the plan, remand the plan back to the Planning Commission or disapprove the plan.

The dates and times for any public hearings and deadlines for comment will be announced in future news releases, on the county website and on the county Facebook page. Questions may be directed to Jenny Plummer-Welker, AICP, long range planner, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2333, or Jenny.Plummer-Welker@calvertcountymd.gov.

