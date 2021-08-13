La Plata, MD- La Plata High School senior Ian Herd is sworn in today by Sherri Hancock, clerk of the circuit court, as the Student Member of the Board of Education of Charles County. This is Herd’s second term as a student member. He is the first CCPS student in almost 20 years to serve in the role for two consecutive years.

Recent legislation passed by the General Assembly now provides the student Board member the opportunity to vote on certain matters before the Board. Effective July 1, House Bill 1060/Senate Bill 749 provides student Board members a vote on most matters.

The legislation does not provide the student Board member with voting rights on legal appeals, personnel matters, collective bargaining, the hiring, salary and evaluation of the Superintendent, operating and capital budgets, school openings and closings, and redistricting.

Herd is excited to be the first CCPS student to experience the process.

“This is an enormous milestone for the student voice in Charles County. I am confident that Student Member voting rights will positively impact our Board’s deliberative process for decades to come,” Herd said earlier this year.

