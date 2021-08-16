MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 2021) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will make its highly anticipated return to Southern Maryland and Mechanicsville’s legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park on Saturday, August 21, for the 31st running of the Circle K Budds Creek National.

This summer tradition has served as the most high-profile motorsports event in the greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore area since 1989 but was a casualty of the pandemic last season, which left race fans across the region without the high-flying, dirt-slinging action they’ve come to love. As a result, the ninth stop of the 2021 campaign has enthusiasts brimming with excitement as the return to Budds Creek will also signify the welcome return of spectators.

Sitting in the shadow of the nation’s capital, the battles that have unfolded at Budds Creek Motocross Park for the past three decades are the stuff of legend, which has allowed this track, and this event, to become one of the region’s best-kept secrets.

The racing surface at Budds Creek is one of the keys to its legacy, with soil that provides great traction and a layout that keeps riders constantly fighting to keep their balance as they navigate an array of off-camber corners, hip jumps, frequent uphill climbs, followed by daring downhill descents. This track rewards those who are willing to toe the edge of control and chaos, able to push that little bit more to get the job done.

This one-of-a-kind, the adrenaline-fueled spectacle is also ideal for spectators. The numerous hillsides that surround the centerpiece of the track provide incredible sightlines to watch virtually all the action unfold out on the track. Budds Creek is quintessential American motocross, with bits and pieces of everything that make a racetrack ideal for riders and fans alike. It’s part business, part fun, and epitomizes what makes this sport so great.

