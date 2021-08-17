Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring a bus hotline for parents to call with questions about school bus routes. Bus routes, route information and pick-up and drop-off times will be loaded into School Locator, the mapping system used by CCPS, by Friday, Aug. 20.

The hotline is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27, and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30-31. Call 301-932-6655 to access the hotline.

School Locator is available on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/school-locator2.

School Locator is designed to allow the public to enter an address and see which three schools – elementary, middle and high – an address is zoned for. It also indicates if the address is eligible for bus transportation to a particular school, the bus number for each route and the location of the closest bus stop to the address.

The CCPS transportation department will contact families directly of students who require special needs transportation prior to the first day of school.

Bus stop change requests must be submitted online through the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/transportation/.

Bus stops within established subdivisions are permanently placed at specific locations to ensure consistency and equity among riders. Buses may run later than normal during the first week of school to adjust for changes in routes and/or established stops.

Any student using bus service will need to wear a mask when riding the bus.

School Locator uses mapping data from the county and filters it by the system’s current school zones. For more information about bus routes, visit https://www.ccboe.com/transportation/, contact your child’s school or call the CCPS transportation department at 301-934-7262.

