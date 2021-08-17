Leonardtown, MD—The Summer of Music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents two exciting, FREE concerts in August!

First up, Southern Maryland Country singer/songwriter/musician, Sam Grow, performs for the first time in Leonardtown when he takes the stage in Leonardtown Square on Sunday, August 22nd.

Sam will delight the crowd with an all-acoustic set. Radio Romance will open the show from 5:15 PM-6 PM then Sam Grow will perform from 6:15 PM – 7:30 PM. Why not pick up dinner from one of our amazing local restaurants and make your way to historic Leonardtown Square (bring a blanket or lawn chair) and enjoy this intimate, one-of-a-kind concert.

Then, join us again on Sunday, August 29th when Country singer/songwriter/musician, Phillip Michael Parsons, returns to Leonardtown to perform at the Port of Leonardtown Winery from

2 PM – 5 PM.

Phillip will be performing some of his favorite Country and Rock hits as well as some of his own music. At the Winery, there is limited seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis (attendees may also bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the concert from the adjacent Port of Leonardtown Park). El Coqui, Dan D’s & Kona Ice food trucks will be on location, and the tasting room will be open for you to sample award winning-wine and refreshing slushies (Please note that admittance for this concert is FREE, and that food and drink are available for purchase).

Be sure to join us on Sunday, August 22nd for Sam Grow in Leonardtown Square and then on Sunday, August 29th for Phillip Michael Parsons at the Port of Leonardtown Winery, and be sure to visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest to learn about other great concerts coming up in Leonardtown this season.

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is produced by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association and funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

