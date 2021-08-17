ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletic Department has announced that after six years of hard work and dedication to the Seahawks, Erin McDonnell will be moving on to pursue new career opportunities. McDonnell served as not only the Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach but also the Senior Woman Administrator, and Assistant Athletic Director.

McDonnell has been in the St. Mary’s College family since the fall of 2015 when she joined the Seahawks as the head women’s lacrosse coach. In her first year, McDonnell led the women’s lacrosse team to the Capital Athletic Conference Championship and to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. McDonnell has an overall record of 54-39 (.580) over the past six years. Since her start at St. Mary’s College, the women’s lacrosse program has produced two IWLCA All-Americans, one Capital Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, 13 IWLCA All-Chesapeake Region Players, 18 All-Conference selections, and one North/South Senior All-Star. Her program has also been in the top 25 national rankings in five out of six seasons (2016-2019, 2021). In the 2016 season, the women’s lacrosse team landed the No.10 spot in the IWLCA Division III Coaches Poll. In the 2021 season, the Seahawks broke into the top 25 rankings after an incredible comeback win against Shenandoah University and stayed in the top 25 for the remainder of the season.

The Seahawks thrived academically as well under McDonnell. The women’s lacrosse program has had 16 student-athletes named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll, 88 student-athletes named All-Conference Academic Team, and the program has been named an IWLCA Academic Honor Squad every year since the beginning of her career at St. Mary’s College. McDonnell facilitated a team culture where the student-athletes were supported and encouraged to chase excellence on the field but also in the classroom.

McDonnell’s impact on the St. Mary’s College community went far beyond the lacrosse field. McDonnell supervised four athletic programs as the Assistant Athletic Director ensuring program management and success and assisted the AD with strategic planning and the administration of department policy. As the department’s Senior Woman Administrator, McDonnell strategized ways to support and manage gender equity, Title IX plans, and issues. Her involvement with the Title IX department helped bring the One Love Foundation to St. Mary’s College. One Love is an organization that teaches young adults the importance of having healthy relationships and recognizing the signs of an unhealthy relationship. McDonnell also serves as the liaison to the Office of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (IDEs),

McDonnell was the co-advisor for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). SAAC held charitable events throughout the school year to support various members of the St. Mary’s County community. Some events include but are not limited to, holiday season toy drives, canned food drives, and a holding Mental Health Awareness Day; allowing the St. Mary’s College community to come together and have important conversations about mental health and wellness.

When asked about McDonnell’s departure, Athletic Director Crystal Gibson stated, “Erin has been an amazing member of our athletic coaching staff and executive team community, her presence will be missed. Erin’s impact has not only been felt on the field, where she has consistently guided the women’s lacrosse program to Top 25 national rankings while coaching numerous All-Conference, All-Region, and All-American student-athletes but maybe even more impressively off the field. Her contributions to the department in areas of Title IX, leadership, mentorship, and academic support for her athletes and the department will long live on after her departure. We will certainly miss Erin, however, wish her nothing but the best in her pursuit of her next area of excellence.”

