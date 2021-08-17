U.S. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer toured the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Velocity Center in Indian Head Aug. 12 and received a briefing from CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy and the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA) President Sean Dennis about the power of partnerships.

“[The] tour of the College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center was an excellent opportunity to see first-hand how this Center is facilitating a strong collaboration between the Navy, the College of Southern Maryland, and Charles County community stakeholders,” Hoyer said in a statement immediately following the briefing. “I enjoyed seeing how this new Center is providing a space for conferences, meetings, and a variety of other professional development activities and events for Navy scientists, industry leaders, and students.”

Joining Murphy and Dennis to brief Hoyer on the Velocity Center’s first year of operations and showcase the town’s ongoing revitalization efforts were Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin and CSM Trustee Jose Gonzalez.

CSM and the USBTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 17 to strengthen its mutual goals to bolster growth in Charles County and build a stronger workforce in the region. The USBTA is building new Maryland Technology and Training Campus (MTTC) – a multi-use site slated to grow education, technology, and economic mobility in the area directly across the street from the Velocity Center. The campus will become the first of its kind in the United States as a Center of Excellence for Bomb Disposal Technology Development, Research, and Training.

From left, CSM Trustee Jose Gonzalez, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy and Congressman Steny Hoyer.

The MTTC will also provide an influx of high-paying, technology-focused jobs. Similar to the Velocity Center, the MTTC is a public/private partnership located in an Opportunity Zone and will serve as a consortium for industry, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center by evaluating new technologies in concert with government, the military and start-up companies.

“The College of Southern Maryland and the United States Bomb Technician Association have a strong partnership that will not only help revitalize the Town of Indian Head, but provide training and assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement,” Hoyer continued. “I am excited by this partnership and the opportunities it will provide for Indian Head. I look forward to working with the College of Southern Maryland and USBTA in the future.”

The CSM Velocity Center is described as a “giant, professional playground for innovation” as well as a place where Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students, have a place to tinker or conduct unclassified research and be a place where the community can have access to CSM courses. The center opened last September just outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center and aligns with the strategic plans of the region’s naval bases, as well as state and local economic development plans. The Navy and CSM are already using the 13,000 square foot center for classes, conferences, meetings, and to hold a multitude of professional development activities and events.

