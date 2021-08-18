Ellen Flowers-Fields

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO), Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, today announced its new executive officers and welcomed several new boards of directors, including College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Fields. Flowers-Fields was appointed to TEDCO by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in May.

TEDCO is an independent agency, established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1998, to facilitate the creation of businesses and support their growth in all regions of the state. TEDCO’s role is to be Maryland’s leading source of funding for early-stage, technology-based businesses; to provide other business assistance to entrepreneurs throughout the state, and to foster technology transfer and commercialization from the state’s universities and federal labs.

“Ellen’s experience and diverse background in support of entrepreneurship, small business development efforts, acquisitions, and the implementation of various federal, state, and local programs that address community economic development needs is unparalleled,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “CSM’s students and the entire Southern Maryland region have greatly benefited from Ellen’s expertise, and even more so from her passion to lift others. She will be a valuable asset to TEDCO.”

As associate vice president of CSM’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development, Flowers-Fields is responsible for the oversight of all areas of the non-credit economic and community development programming including the Center for Trades and Energy Training, Maryland Center for Environmental Training, the Workforce Center, the SBDC, the Non-Profit Institute, the Transportation Center and adult basic education. She has more than 25 years of progressive professional experience in the field of workforce development and human capital management. Throughout her career, she has acquired and managed more than $100 million dollars in support of various economic and community development initiatives.

Leading Flowers-Fields and her fellow TEDCO board members will be recently elected Chair Omar S. Muhammad, of Morgan State University; Vice-Chair Chung Hei Sing, of Applied Derivative Research; Treasurer Michael J. Howard, of MJH Group; and Secretary Jennifer Elisseeff, of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine.

TEDCO is managed by a 19-member board of directors, 14 of whom are appointed by the governor, two appointed by the president of the Maryland Senate; and two appointed by the speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates – each to staggered four-year terms. The 19th member is the Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly M. Schulz, who serves ex officio.??Each member appointed by the governor is confirmed by the senate.

TEDCO’s full board of directors include Muhammad; Hei Sing; Howard; Elisseeff; John Bohanan, Cornerstone Government Affairs; Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI; Cliff Coppersmith, Chesapeake College; Flowers-Fields; Matthew Lee, FASTech; Myra Norton, Arena Analytics; John Parris, Parriad, LLC; Schulz; Amita Shukla, Vitamita; Eben Smith, Three|E Consulting Group; Francis Smyth, Century Engineering; and Robert Wells, Miles & Stockbridge.

