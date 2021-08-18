ANNAPOLIS, MD—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today celebrated the start of the 2021-2022 school year with students, families, and community members during the Educators and Cultivators Back to School Summit and Vaccination Clinic at FedExField in Prince George’s County.







Lt. Governor Rutherford was joined by Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, head of the Vaccine Equity Task Force; Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary James Fielder; Maryland State Superintendent of SchoolsMohammed Choudhury; Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Dr.Monica Goldson; and Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest L. Carter.

Lt. Governor Rutherford and fellow leaders urged Marylanders ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent them from becoming seriously ill.

“Marylanders have been willing to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated and educate others about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. This has made a difference in our state,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “Keeping this sense of normalcy, and keeping everyone around us healthy, depends on getting as many people as we can vaccinated. Do it to protect yourselves, your family, and your neighbors as children return to school and we continue to recover from the pandemic.”

According to the Maryland Department of Health, 79% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of eligible Marylanders between the ages of 12 and 17, 62% have received the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people under the age of 18.

During the back-to-school event, more than 100 people received COVID-19 vaccinations. Students preparing for the new school year and their families were able to receive free COVID-19 testing and free school supplies, as well as engage with community organizations providing additional resources and support.

