LA PLATA, Md. (Aug. 18, 2021) – Swirl, sip, and support the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center this year by purchasing one of our specialized wine or ale packages for our 24th Annual Autumn Wine Tasting. Like last year, it is a virtual event geared to bring the party home.

To purchase your wine or ale package, order online at www.crmcfoundation.org/wine. Packages will be available for pick up on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Irene Davis Pavilion in La Plata (6 Garrett Avenue, across from the hospital). All orders must be placed by Wednesday, Sept. 15, and only 24 of each package will be sold.

A virtual silent auction for a host of wonderful items donated by area businesses will begin online Sept. 18 at www.crmcfoundation.org/wine.

Bring the party home with you and enjoy a unique wine or ale package while supporting an important cause in our community.All proceeds will go to support hospital needs in a variety of areas from renovations and expansions to supporting chronic illness needs for our patients in Southern Maryland.

For more information, please call or email Jennifer Kluh at (301) 609-4132 or jennifer.kluh@umm.edu.

