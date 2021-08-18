(Waldorf, MD, August 17, 2021) The Blue Crabs hosted the York Revolution following a series sweep over the ALPB South first-half champion Lexington Legends. Daryl Thompson (W, 8-2), who currently leads the ALPB pitchers in multiple categories, took the mound for the Blue Crabs in game one Tuesday night.

The Southern Maryland lineup, which has been on fire as of late, got things started very early in the bottom of the first inning. Kent Blackstone led things off with a single, followed by a Rubi Silva RBI-double off the Mini Monster in left field. After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Josh McAdams smacked a deep sacrifice fly to center field to score Silva from third. A stolen base by Alex Crosby put two runners in scoring position. Joe DeLuca singled to right field scoring Collier and Crosby, extending the Blue Crabs lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the first.

Zach Collier walked to lead off the bottom of the third inning then advanced to third on a David Harris single to left. Harris was thrown out at second trying to advance. The following at-bat, Josh McAdams singled on a groundball to the left side, scoring Collier to make the score 5-0.

Daryl Thompson had given up just one hit at this point in the game while striking out seven Revolution batters in five and one-thirds innings. The bottom half of the fifth inning started with Rubi Silva’s 12th home run of the season, bringing the Blue Crabs to a 6-0 lead after five innings.

Wellington Dotel broke open the scoring for York in the top of the seventh inning. The designated hitter laced a one-out single to left field, scoring Melky Mesa.

Michael Baca led off the bottom half of the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field to bring the Blue Crab’s lead back to six runs. Southern Maryland had a 7-1 lead heading into the eighth inning.

York refused to go down without a fight. The Revolution scored one run in both the eighth and ninth innings until Endrys Briceno (S, 2) came in with two outs in the ninth and shut the door. Southern Maryland secured the game one victory over the York Revolution by a score of 7-3.

The Revolution stays in Waldorf for two more games on Wednesday and Thursday. Following the final two games of the series, Southern Maryland hosts the Long Island Ducks in another three-game series starting Friday night.

