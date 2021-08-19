(Waldorf, MD, August 18, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up their sixth consecutive win on Wednesday evening. Facing the York Revolution, early offense and clutch pitching in the late innings earned the Blue Crabs a 5-3 victory.

The offense began immediately for Southern Maryland when Zach Collier hit a solo home run over the left-field mini monster in the first inning. A bizarre sequence of events led to another pair of Blue Crabs runs in the second inning. After Joe DeLuca singled and stole second base, Cesar Trejo induced a throwing error that landed in the dugout, scoring DeLuca. After Trejo stole third base, Michael Baca grounded out to bring home the third Southern Maryland run of the game.

The Southern Maryland starting pitcher, Carl Brice (W, 2-2) held the Revolution hitless through three and 2/3 innings and would end up striking out eight in the game. But, in the fourth, three straight Revs hits were capped off by a two-run double from York’s Tyler Hill.

Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, leading 3-2, Southern Maryland reclaimed their three-run advantage with a two-run home run from Trejo.

That was all the scoring Southern Maryland needed to secure a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night, as a quartet of Southern Maryland relievers allowed zero runs while stranding 11 Revolution batters. Mat Latos picked up his 14th save of the season, leaving Southern Maryland looking for the sweep on Thursday night with Blake Bivens on the mound.

