LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners began the meeting by presenting proclamations for Child Support Awareness Month and Women’s Equality Day.

The Commissioners presented Alice Allen of the Department of Aging & Human Services with a retirement award for more than 26 years of service to St. Mary’s County Government.

The Commissioners received an update from the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland detailing a recent merger, progress on a new SMART building, and the introduction of the new executive director.

The Sheriff’s Office received approval for a grant request for the continuation of the FY2021 School Resource Officer / Adequate Coverage Program for FY2022, project MD2215, from the Maryland Center for School Safety for $211,566.

The Commissioners approved the Annual Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for FY2021, from the Department of Justice and Department of Treasury, on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Equitable Sharing is governed by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Law, authorizing the Attorney General to share federally forfeited property with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.

Michael Blackwell, Director of the St. Mary’s County Libraries, provided the semiannual brief to the Commissioners on library operations, including the annual report and information on the Maryland EBook Law.

The Department of Economic Development was approved to accept a $94,874 grant from the federal American Recovery Act for St. Mary’s County to provide grants to assist local businesses in setting up an online sales framework and offering employees telework opportunities.

Approval was given to the Department of Emergency Services to apply for a grant of $30,000 to fund The National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA) course, “Center Manager Certification Program,” to enhance 911 managerial and supervisory skills.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to apply for a Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Grant for $540,000 from the Maryland DNR Center for Waterway Improvement for the St. George Creek Federal Navigation Channel Maintenance Dredge.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Aug.31, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

