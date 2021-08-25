Prince Frederick, MD – It’s time to dig out your boots and get ready to dance! Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce a new fundraising event. The Boot Scootin’ Boogie will take place on October 1 from 6 – 10 pm at the Barn at Cage Stables located at 3100 Cage Road in St. Leonard.

Guests will enjoy an event like no other with great food, fabulous music from Eclectic Wave, and line dancing with an instructor. Enjoy the beautiful venue, which is located on the banks of the Patuxent River. There will be several opportunities to support Calvert Hospice programs. Bid on a selection of silent auction items from your smartphone, and participate in our raffle! Tickets go on sale on September 1 and cost $85. We will offer a cash bar with a selection of drinks.

Buy your tickets at https://calverthospice.org/boot-scoot.

Sponsorships are available. Contact Claire Piason to sponsor a cpiason@calverthospice.org or 410-535-0892, 4002

