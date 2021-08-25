In accordance with updated vaccination guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), community members withcompromised immune systems are now able to schedule an appointment or walk up to any of the Charles County Department of Health’s vaccination clinics to receive a third additional vaccine dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Included in CDC’s recommendation for third dose recipients are people with a range of conditions, such as recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, and people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system, and others. A full list of conditions can be found on CDC’s website. The CDC does not recommend additional doses for any other population at this time, including for those who initially received the J&J/Janssen vaccine.

It is important that residents coming for a third dose remember to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards with them. This way, the health department can ensure that residents receive the same vaccine manufacturer for all doses in the series, and staff can record the details of the third dose on the vaccine card.

If you have misplaced or lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, Maryland residents can log on to Md.myir.net to print/view their official vaccine records. Residents who need assistance with this process can call the Charles County COVID-19 hotline at 301-609-6717.

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/ or call 301-609-6717.

