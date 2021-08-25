(Waldorf, MD, August 24, 2021) Coming off an emphatic win over the Long Island Ducks, the Blue Crabs looked to continue their winning ways against the West Virginia Power. While Southern Maryland led for most of the game, West Virginia scored in the eighth and ninth innings, winning the series opener 5-3.

Blake Bivens started for the Blue Crabs and was rolling through the first two innings. Meanwhile, Matt Hibbert hit a leadoff home run off David Kubiak, giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

With Southern Maryland leading 1-0, the Power battled back in the top of the third inning. With one out, Yovan Gonzalez singled, marking the first Power baserunner of the game. The next batter, Connor Myers, blasted a two-run home run over the Mini Monster, giving the Power a 2-1 lead.

This lead would be short-lived as the Blue Crabs tied the game in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Cesar Trejo. In the bottom of the fourth, Southern Maryland broke the tie on a solo tape-measure blast from Josh McAdams, giving the Blue Crabs a 3-2 lead.

Bivens settled down after allowing the home run in the third inning. He finished his start, pitching five and two-thirds innings and giving up just two hits and two runs.

West Virginia’s bats were quiet until the eighth inning. With Connor Myers leading off third base, Alberto Callaspo hit a fly ball to left field. Cesar Trejo could not handle it, allowing Myers to score from third, tying the score at three.

In the top of the ninth, Mat Latos (L, 2-3) entered the game. After back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, Miles Williams doubled on a ground ball down the left-field line, scoring two runs and giving the Power a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Broadway (S, 5) came in relief of Junior Rincon (W, 1-2). Broadway retired the Blue Crabs in order in the ninth, securing a 5-3 win for West Virginia.

Southern Maryland returns to Regency Furniture Stadium on Wednesday night, looking to even the series with the Power. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Like this: Like Loading...