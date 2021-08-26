(Waldorf, MD, August 25, 2021) The Blue Crabs pulled off a 7-5 win tonight behind a strong performance from Kolton Mahoney (W, 6-4), and a late-game home run from Josh McAdams.

After both pitchers tossed a scoreless first inning, the West Virginia Power started the scoring in the top of the second inning. With runners on second and third, Elmer Reyes slapped a single into right field, scoring two runs and putting the Power on top 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Elih Villanueva ran into trouble. Michael Baca lined a double off the Mini Monster, scoring Josh McAdams, and cutting West Virginia’s advantage to 2-1. After surrendering a run in the second inning, Villanueva settled down, allowing just one run in six innings of work.

The Power kept the bats going in the top of the fourth inning, when Miles Williams launched a massive home run over the Mini Monster. The Power added a run in the top of the fifth when Alberto Callaspo lined a base hit to center, scoring Elmer Reyes and giving the Power a 4-1 lead. Mahoney recovered nicely from there, allowing a total of four runs and six hits in seven innings of work, striking out eight.

The Power maintained their three-run lead until the bottom of the seventh. Joe Testa (L, 0-3) entered in relief of Villanueva and ran into trouble immediately. With runners on first and second, Zach Collier blooped a double down the left field line, scoring Matt Hibbert and advancing Rubi Silva to third. The next batter, David Harris, hit a sharp ground ball down the right field line, scoring Silva and Collier, and tying the score at 4-4.

After Alex Crosby walked, Southern Maryland had runners on first and second. Josh McAdams blasted a three-run home run over the wall in left-center field, putting the Blue Crabs ahead for the first time, 7-4.

The Blue Crabs never surrendered their lead. Endrys Briceno (H, 7) entered the game in relief of Kolton Mahoney. Briceno allowed one run in the inning but set up a save opportunity for Mat Latos (S, 15), who tossed a seven-pitch 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure a 7-5 win for the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow for the final game of the homestand and rubber match in the three-game series with the Power. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.

