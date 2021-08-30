The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the September public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

“COVID-19: Where do we go from here?”

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Special Guest: Dr. Dianna Abney, Health Officer for the Charles County Health Department

Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking HERE

Tune in at www.Facebook.com/CharlesCounty or Zoom Meeting by clicking here

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

Like this: Like Loading...