The Department of Community Services announces that due to a staffing shortage, county senior centers are unable to operate on Fridays, starting Sept. 3. Normal operations will resume Fridays once additional staff is hired.

Some outdoor classes previously scheduled will still be held, but the center buildings will not be accessible for public use. Please contact your local senior center for questions or verify if a particular outdoor class is still taking place.

Residents can call:

Richard R. Clark Senior Center at 301-934-5423 or 301-870-2015

Indian Head Senior Center at 301-743-2125

Nanjemoy Senior Center at 301-246-9612 or 301-609-7639

Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center at 240-448-2810

Like this: Like Loading...