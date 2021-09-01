The Board of Education is hosting a virtual middle school redistricting hearing at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Zoom. Parents, staff and community members interested in providing feedback about the middle school redistricting process are encouraged to attend.

Meeting access is available by clicking here. Users must have an active Zoom account to access the hearing. Zoom will prompt meeting participants to use the sign-in with email feature using their Zoom account. The hearing will also stream live on the school system website, ccboe.com.

The middle school redistricting may revise attendance zones and reduce overcrowding at schools. It takes effect in August 2022 once the renovation and expansion of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School is complete. The redistricting is comprehensive and could affect students at all eight CCPS middle schools.

A complete overview of the redistricting process is posted on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql. Maps of the proposed changes to middle school zones are posted on the website. Parents and community members can use the maps to view any proposed changes for the middle school zoned for their home address.

At the Board of Education’s Aug. 10 meeting, the CCPS redistricting committee presented two comprehensive middle school rezoning options to the Board and Superintendent Maria Navarro.

CCPS started the middle school redistricting process in 2020 but paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee resumed its work in May and presented two options to the Board in August for consideration.

Navarro will make her recommendation to the Board at its Sept. 14 meeting. The Board will accept public comment on the Superintendent’s recommendation, and dates and times for the hearings on her recommendation are scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28.

Details are posted at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql. The Board plans to take action on the middle school redistricting recommendation at its Oct. 12 meeting.

The redistricting committee is made up of 11 parents, three community members, and four school principals. The committee develops and evaluates potential middle school attendance zones for consideration by the Superintendent and the Board. The Board selected the redistricting committee members at random from names of volunteers. Board policy requires the committee to submit two different proposals.

Parents and community members can email questions and comments to redistrict@ccboe.com. The Board also encourages the public to participate in the redistricting hearings.

Parents and students will be notified of school zone changes after the Board votes on its redistricting decision in October. The school system will notify parents about the chosen proposal. The redistricting takes effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. CCPS posts all redistricting information on its website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/redistricting-middle-school-ql.

