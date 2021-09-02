Prince Frederick, MD – Board-certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Assaad Soweid has joined CalvertHealth Surgical Specialists, part of the health system’s employed physician network CalvertHealth Medical Group. Dr. Soweid provides comprehensive care for a broad range of gastrointestinal issues and specializes in advanced endoscopy. He is regarded as a leading expert in endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), which is important in diagnosing, staging, and treating many cancers and diseases of the digestive system.

Dr. Soweid, who has been practicing for more than 24 years, completed his fellowship at the prestigious Case Western Reserve University advanced endoscopy program under Dr. Michael Sivak. “I had the honor of being trained by one of the giants in gastroenterology of the 20th century and am very happy to be bringing this expertise to CalvertHealth.”

Dr. Soweid’s philosophy of care is patient-focused. “First of all, I want our patients to feel they are respected and they are given the time they deserve … that all of their health concerns are taken very seriously and that they’re going to be offered nothing less than the best standard of care.”

At 16, he decided to become a gastroenterologist after watching his mother suffer in agony from peptic ulcers. “I wanted to do something to cure her.” The cause of her condition wasn’t determined until years later when an Australian doctor discovered the Helicobacter pylori bacterium and developed an effective treatment protocol. “Today, I am happy to say she is 78 and doing well,” Soweid said. “She’s healthy, independent, and pain-free.”

Dr. Soweid received the American Digestive Health Foundation advanced therapeutic endoscopy award for his endoscopic-based research. He joined the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as an assistant professor in 2001 and went on to become the director of the Endoscopy & Bronchoscopy Unit in 2009.

He has lectured extensively and given numerous therapeutic endoscopy and EUS workshops and live demonstrations worldwide. Dr. Soweid has also helped develop many EUS programs in the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, Dr. Soweid has published numerous articles and book chapters and currently serves on the editorial board, and is a reviewer in several distinguished journals including The Lancet, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology.

After receiving his medical degree at the American University of Beirut, Dr. Soweid completed his internal medicine residency at Emory University affiliated hospitals in Atlanta, GA, and his gastroenterology fellowship at St. Louis University-affiliated hospitals. He is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Dr. Soweid will see patients in the Endoscopy Suite, located in Suite 101 the medical center campus’ Calvert Medical Office Building. As part of the CalvertHealth Surgical Specialists group, he joins fellow Drs. Tsangaris, Alami, Bhogte, Ehrmantraut and Wuamett in practice.

To schedule an appointment, call 410.535.7630

