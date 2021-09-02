On August 27, 2021, several St. Mary’s County Government databases were affected by a server shutdown. The investigation determined the server was intentionally infiltrated by an unauthorized individual, later identified as Ronald Keith Raley, age 42 of Mechanicsville.

The servers and databases were disabled for several hours and resulted in a significant cost for St. Mary’s County Government Information Technology employees to resolve the situation.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Raley was arrested and charged with the following:

Computers Illegal Access

Computers Illegal Access/Damage

Interrupt State/Government Server

Theft

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension 78010 or by email at Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

