Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is reopening the application for the high school Virtual Academy program. Students in Grades 9-12 can apply, starting 8 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3. The application closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7. CCPS will accept 175 additional students into the program, and students must meet minimum criteria. Newly accepted Virtual Academy students can expect to start in the program the week of Sept. 13.

Application details

Click here to access the application in English. (Application is not live until 8 a.m., Sept. 3)

The Spanish application is linked here. (Application is not live until 8 a.m., Sept. 3)

The program is virtual and managed by staff at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. Applications will be screened for the following minimum criteria. Data provided on the application will be screened from the 2020-2021 school year.

Fifteen or fewer unexcused absences.

Student has at least a 2.0 GPA.

Students accepted into the program must remain enrolled in the Virtual Academy for the entire 2021-2022 school year. Enrollment is not guaranteed, and late applications will not be accepted. Virtual Academy students are not eligible to participate in extracurricular activities or sports at their home schools.

Accepted students who have either an IEP or 504 plan on file with CCPS are conditionally accepted pending the outcome of a school-based IEP/504 meeting to determine if their services can be provided through the Virtual Academy program. Additionally, accepted students with an IEP, 504 plan or English Learners (ELs) may be required to attend in-person learning at the Stethem Center. All other students will work from a remote location.

Virtual Academy is optional for students who are self-motivated and independent learners. Students interested in the program may include seniors needing four or fewer credits, students with school anxiety, students who require a flexible schedule or any students who prefer a nontraditional school setting.

Virtual Academy program format

Virtual Academy students complete assigned work through the digital platform APEX Learning. Students are expected to work a total of five hours daily, four days a week, with 90 minutes of live instruction through Zoom in Synergy.

Virtual Academy students will take two courses per quarter which will provide them to earn a total of eight credits per school year. Students will need to provide transportation to their home school for all scheduled state assessments.

Students with an IEP, 504 plan or English Learners (ELs) may be required to attend in-person learning at the Stethem Center. All other students will work from a remote location.

The Virtual Academy offers students a limited menu of classes that will provide one path to graduation (World Language completer). The Virtual Academy does not offer any Advanced Placement (AP), honors level, career and technical education (CTE), or weighted classes.

Students will receive their report cards from their home schools. Virtual Academy students cannot participate in sports or extracurricular activities (i.e., clubs, marching band, drama, etc.). However, students may attend homecoming dances and prom, and extracurricular activities as a spectator.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy must agree to remain for the completion of the school year. Students may transfer to their home school the following school year.

Parents and students with questions about Virtual Academy should contact Tiffany VanDyke at 301-932-6612 or Brooke Kohlhorst at 301-934-7391 for more information.

