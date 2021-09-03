Clinton, MD (September 2, 2021) – Practice Greenhealth, a leading membership, and networking organization for sustainable health care, has selected MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center as a 2021 Environmental Excellence Award recipient in recognition of MedStar Southern Maryland’s continued commitment to improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably and more.

This is the fifth consecutive year that MedStar Southern Maryland has been recognized by Practice Greenhealth for utilizing innovative ways to make progress on reducing its environmental impact while facing unique challenges in the past year. Winning healthcare facilities must demonstrate that they have increasingly made formal commitments to address climate change by not only engaging staff in supporting sustainability programs but also by working to avoid chemicals of concerns in purchasing and continuing to invest in energy-smart solutions.

MedStar Southern Maryland is grateful for the leadership, ingenuity and hard work of facilities director Paul Robinson, MRED, whose ongoing efforts helped the hospital earn another award this year. “MedStar Southern Maryland is once again very grateful to have been named a recipient of this award,” Robinson said. “We will continue to actively deliver sustainable healthcare to our community here in southern Maryland. Providing environmental solutions to the healthcare industry remains one of our top priorities. We look forward to being honored again next year.”

Healthcare facilities that were selected by Practice Greenhealth reported achievement across 11 different areas of sustainability through the annual Environmental Excellence Awards program—highlighting their collaborations with the community, their investments in resilience and their resolve to address issues of racial equity and health disparities.

For more information, visit https://practicegreenhealth.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...