St. Mary’s County Lions Clubs, along with community partners St.Mary’s County Arts Counciland Red Chalk Studios, announces the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest for 2021-2022!

The local portion of this contest is open to all St. Mary’s County students, including those homeschooled, who will be age 11, 12, or 13 by November 15, 2021. Artists are asked to create a poster that visually communicates the contest theme “We Are All Connected” to creatively express what peace means to them. This contest allows students to share their unique images of peace with others so that we may all have greater tolerance and international understanding.





Local winners will be awarded a $50 cash prize and their posters will be forwarded to the next level of competition with a chance to win one of 23 Merit Awards ($500 and a certificate of achievement) and also to be selected as the International Grand Prize Winner ($5,000 and trip to the international awards presentation ceremony).

Contest rules and registration information are available on the Lexington Park Lions Club website, be sure to closely review and follow the guidelines which have been established by the International Lions Club. Full details are available here:

The contest deadline is Monday, October 25, 2021, at 3 PM. We look forward to seeing the amazing entries, please contact us if you have any questions.

