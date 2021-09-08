(Central Islip, NY September 7, 2021) The Long Island Ducks shut out the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Tuesday’s series opener, defeating the Crabs by a score of 9-0. The Ducks gave the Blue Crabs a taste of their own medicine, given that SOMD leads the Atlantic League in shutouts with nine on the season, five of which have come against the Ducks.

For a Southern Maryland offense that leads the league in batting average since mid-June, hitting .294 as a team, they struggled in the opener. The Crabs hot offense has propelled the squad to a league-best 42-31 record since June 15th but compiled just four hits in Tuesday’s contest, two of which came in the ninth inning. The game, however, was fairly competitive through seven innings, as the Ducks led just 4-0.

Misael Siverio got the start for the Blue Crabs and allowed four runs in seven innings of baseball. The Cuba native is known for his pinpoint accuracy but walked a run home in the first inning. The next Long Island runs were scored on a pair of RBI singles from Vladimir Frias and Lew Ford in the fifth inning of action. The Ducks added their fourth run on an L.J. Mazzilli RBI double in Siverio’s seventh and final inning of work.

The Long Island bats erupted in the eighth inning, all but soiling any Southern Maryland comeback effort. Facing the combination of Cody Strayer and Ty Tracy, the Ducks added five runs in the frame to secure a 9-0 win. The Crabs maintain their one-game lead in first place in the Atlantic League North Division and will put Daryl Thompson on the hill for Wednesday’s matchup.

