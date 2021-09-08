ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, according toofficial CDC data, 95% of Marylanders 65 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we continue to achieve significant milestones and outpace the national rates across the board, and we are much better prepared to withstand the Delta variant surge,” said Governor Hogan. “Getting first shots in arms—especially among our most vulnerable populations—continues to be our primary mission. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers, and mobile clinics across the state.”

To date, Maryland has reported7,616,568vaccinations. According to CDC data:

95%of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose.

81.5% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose.

80.4% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose.

As part of the No Arm Left Behind campaign, the Maryland Departments of Health and Aging continue to engage in a number of multi-agency initiatives to get more seniors vaccinated. The state’s multilingual call center—available 7 days a week at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—provides direct assistance to seniors in need of help booking an appointment and finding transportation. Clinics are also available at covidvax.maryland.gov.

