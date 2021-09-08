LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Land Use & Growth Management has launched a survey to gather community input for their ten-year comprehensive plan. The Comprehensive Planning process depends heavily on community involvement. Community members are urged to identify and plan how to meet future needs by completing a comprehensive plan survey. Results from the survey will provide ways to document shared goals and objectives and maintain and enhance the quality of life in St. Mary’s County for years to come.

Please complete the survey online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/comp_plan_update_CRC2Z9M. Alternatively, paper copies of the survey are available at the following locations:

Department of Land Use & Growth Management , 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown

, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown Lexington Park Library , 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park

, 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park Leonardtown Library , 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown Charlotte Hall Library , 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall Garvey Senior Activity Center , 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown Loffler Senior Activity Center , 21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills

, 21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills Northern Senior Activity , 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown

Surveys must be completed no later than Oct. 31, 2021.

For further information, please call the Department of Land Use and Growth Management at: 301-475-4200, ext. 1500, or send an email to: Kwasi Bosompem, Senior Planner, Department of Land Use & Growth Management at Kwasi.Bosompem@stmarysmd.com

