LA PLATA, Md. – September 7, 2021– Sagal Ali, MD, a physician with advanced training in internal medicine, digestive disorders, and liver diseases, is joining the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients.

Dr. Ali will work out of two convenient Southern Maryland offices located in La Plata and Waldorf, joining longtime provider Joseph R. Murphy, MD to offer increased availability for specialty gastroenterological services. She will also provide non-invasive medical procedures at the new Endoscopy Center located in the UM Charles Regional Medical Pavilion in La Plata near St. Charles Parkway, a fully-equipped facility offering leading-edge technology and comfortable accommodations for a wide variety of endoscopy procedures.

“This is an exciting time for our gastroenterological team,” said UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer Joseph Moser, MD. “Dr. Ali is a great fit for the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice and brings the experience needed to provide our local community with convenient care in the new Endoscopy Center.”

Dr. Ali received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta after receiving her Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and psychology at Michigan State University. She completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Southwestern and a digestive and liver disease fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Ali is also a part of many national organizations, including the American College of Gastroenterology, the American College of Physicians, the Student National Medical Association, and the American Medical Association.

As a first-generation Somali American and black female physician, Dr. Ali said she believes it is important to have representation in medicine because “we are a reflection of our community.” Dr. Ali also values offering a diversity of care, noting that in her training she “had the privilege of working with a wide variety of patients including the underserved and veterans.”

Dr. Ali will be providing digestive-related medical care for patients of all ages, including acute illness, chronic conditions, and routine checkups, with the goal of guiding each patient to better gastrointestinal health. “I understand that each patient is different and feel that treatment plans should be individualized to reflect that,” Dr. Ali said.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Ali’s expertise here in our community,” Dr. Moser said. “Now we can reach even more patients and help them overcome any digestive discomfort quickly and effectively.”

