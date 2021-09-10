(Central Islip, NY September 9, 2021) The Long Island Ducks completed a three-game sweep over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday evening. The contest was shortened to seven innings due to impending rain, resulting in a 4-1 Ducks win. Southern Maryland finishes a seven-game road trip with a 2-5 record and will return home to Waldorf for a nine-game stint beginning on Friday.

Despite hitting for a .297 batting average as a team in the Second Half, the second-best mark in the league, the Crabs bats were cooled off in the three-game sweep. The squad combined for just three runs in the series, including a series-opening shutout, and a one-run effort in Thursday’s finale.

Southern Maryland’s lone run in the finale came in the first inning when David Harris drove in Rubi Silva to give the Crabs their only lead of the series. The lead wouldn’t last, however, as the Ducks responded with a pair in their half of the first facing Southern Maryland’s starter Carl Brice (L, 3-4). Brice allowed at least one run in each of his three innings pitched, allowing four total in three innings.

Patrick Baker issued two scoreless and hitless innings to follow Brice, continuing a fantastic stretch on the mound. The former Baltimore Orioles farmhand can touch 98 MPH and holds a 2.40 ERA with 33 strikeouts over his last 17 appearances and 30 innings of work. Dalton Geekie followed with a scoreless frame of his own, but the bats couldn’t surge, resulting in a 4-1 final score.

It’s been an up and down Second Half for the Blue Crabs. In search of a Second Half Atlantic League North Division title to secure a playoff berth, the Crabs began the half with a 2-5 record. However, Southern Maryland then turned the tides, winning ten of their next thirteen, but have since posted another 2-5 stretch. SOMD will look to continue playing winning baseball at home in the Second Half, to this point the team holds a 9-6 record at Regency Furniture Stadium in the half. The Blue Crabs return home to Waldorf on Friday, September 10th to kick off a nine-game homestand.

