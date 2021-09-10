On Friday, Sept. 10, the Board of Commissioners extended Resolution 2021-12 due to the continued impact from COVID-19 in Charles County. This resolution requires that the indoor public mask mandate continues for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Commissioners received briefings to gather data and other relevant information from Charles County’s Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and other partnership agencies.

All residents and visitors over the age of five are required to wear masks in all indoor public venues and businesses in Charles County, even if they are fully vaccinated. This includes restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, places of worship, conference centers, and office settings. Similar to previous mask mandates, some exceptions apply, such as when an individual is actively eating or drinking or individuals who have a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.

To view the resolution, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public.

Like this: Like Loading...