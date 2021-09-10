The Charles County Department of Community Services Housing Authority Division is accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List. Online applications will be accepted at www.WaitListCheck.com/MD1338-3483, starting Friday, Sept. 17, at 8 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m. Applications will be accepted online only, 24 hours a day.

Preference is given to elderly, disabled, veteran households, and those who live or work in Charles County. There is not an advantage to applying early, as the selection is through a lottery process.

The 500 applicants selected via the lottery will be added to the Charles County Department of Community Services Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List and contacted for enrollment. The lottery results and application status will be available online on Friday, Oct. 1, at www.WaitListCheck.com. Applicants that are not selected will need to reapply when the list reopens.

Applicants may use any computer, tablet, or smartphone with internet access to apply. Those without internet access can use free wi-fi locations, such as the Charles County Public Library and public businesses. Applications will not be available at the Department of Community Services building, and fax or email requests will not be accepted.

Applicants and family members can only be listed on one application. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply or be an emancipated minor as defined by law. Applicants selected to be on the waiting list must meet eligibility requirements and preferences at the time of application and enrollment.

Persons with disabilities that need help completing the online application are to call 301-934-0120 by Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m. to receive a referral for assistance. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

