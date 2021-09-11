The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball squad traveled to Elizabethtown, Pa Wednesday evening to compete against the Elizabethtown College Bluejays. The Seahawks fell to the Bluejays in a three-set match.

St. Marys-0 Elizabethtown-3

How it Happened

The Bluejays came out ready to take on the Seahawks who just came off a tough weekend of competition having split their matches against Goucher and Widener. The Seahawks went five sets in both of those matchups so they were well prepared for whatever the Bluejays could throw at them. However Elizabethown came out quick and took control early on and won the first set (10-25).

The Seahawks knew this would be a tough match after the results of the first set and tried to push back against Elizabethtown. Nonetheless, The Bluejays were ready to defend their nest and took the second set easily (11-25).

The Seahawks saw the challenge ahead and were ready to face adversity head on and make a comeback. The Saint Mary’s Squad pushed themselves harder and started earning points against Elizabethtown; but their effort wouldn’t be enough to overtake the Bluejays. Saint Mary’s fell to Elizabethtown in the third and final set (12-25).

Key Plays

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball squad will be coming home after having their first three-game days on the road to host McDaniel on Sept. 11 at 12:30 PM.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/StMarysAthletics Instagram: @smcseahawks,

Like this: Like Loading...