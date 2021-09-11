The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be offering two opportunities for hunters to pheasant hunt throughout Maryland. The department invites all junior license holders, apprentice license holders, and lapsed hunters to apply to participate in this year’s stocked pheasant hunts and/or apply for the mentored pheasant hunt event.

The stocked pheasant hunts are do-it-yourself hunts that will take place on 12 Maryland wildlife management areas and two state forests on November 20 and 21. The mentored hunt event will take place at Wild Wings Hunting Preserve in Friendsville on Nov. 6 and 7. Please note these are two separate opportunities. More information and detailed descriptions can be found on the department’s website.

A lapsed hunter is someone who has held a Maryland hunting license in the past, but has not purchased a license in three of the past five years. A lapsed hunter can also be a new hunter (such as an apprentice hunter) who has not purchased a hunting license in any three of the past five years.

“We are very excited to once again offer this unique hunting opportunity,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “With more locations added this year, the stocked pheasant hunts provide all who participate with memories to last a lifetime.”

All applicants must have a DNR ID number to apply and will need to possess a valid hunting license to participate in the hunt, should they be selected. Applications for the stocked pheasant hunt will only be accepted through the department’s Compass online portal by Oct. 15. Applications for the mentored hunt event will only be selected through the event application link by Oct. 1. There is no charge to apply and no charge for selected applicants to participate.

Space is limited at each of these hunts to help ensure a quality hunting experience and increase the likelihood that hunters will see birds and have the opportunity to harvest one or two.

More information, including FAQs, application links and hunt areas, is available on the department’s Mentored Hunt Program webpage and then by clicking the Stocked Pheasant Hunt button or the Upcoming Events button at the top of the page. Hunters can contact Chris Markin by email at Christopher.markin@maryland.gov with any questions.

