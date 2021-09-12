(Waldorf, MD, September 11, 2021) Despite a struggling offense early, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were able to come up with big innings in the sixth and eighth to pull away with their fifth straight victory against the York Revolution. In a late-inning comeback, the Crabs secured a 7-6 victory to keep pace in first place in the Atlantic League North Division.

The Revolution came out to an early 6-1 lead through the first four innings before the Blue Crabs followed with a four-spot in the sixth. Southern Maryland added another pair in the eighth to take control and close things out.

Joe DeLuca cleared the bases with a double in the sixth that brought the Blue Crabs to within one, knocking Duke von Schamann (L, 5-8) out of the game. In the eighth inning, Jordan Howard legged out a bunt that would load the bases for Southern Maryland. Two groundouts after the bases were loaded would bring across two runs for Southern Maryland giving them the 7-6 advantage. Nine-year MLB veteran, Mat Latos (S, 19) shut down the Revs in the ninth inning, securing a series win.

The Blue Crabs and the Revolution will meet again Sunday afternoon at 2:05 for the finale of this four-game set. Southern Maryland looks to make it six straight against the Revs, and a four-game sweep of York before an off day on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...