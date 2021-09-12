BALTIMORE, MD.(September 10, 2021)– The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) today announced a new commitment to better serve the communities in which our team members live and work, with a new minimum wage of $15 per hour. This increase will result in approximately 1,500 employees, or five percent of the System’s workforce, receiving a pay increase.

“Investing in our team members is an investment in our future and in our communities,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President, and CEO of UMMS. “We are committed to providing equitable pay for our team members and investing in the people who carry out our mission every day. Our System has embarked upon a very purposeful effort to become a destination employer for the top talent by fostering an engaged, inclusive, and diverse workforce.”

The System’s minimum wage increase is effective with the pay period that begins on September 12 and is applicable for all full and part-time team members who are not represented by a union. Team members making below $15 per hour will now be paid the greater of $15 per hour or a two percent increase in their wages. This move comes more than three years ahead of when Maryland plans to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“The decision to increase our minimum hourly wage is just one step in a broader, ongoing effort to ensure we are constantly evaluating team member compensation and making adjustments where necessary,” said Kate McCann, Senior Vice President, and Chief Human Resource Officer for UMMS. “We understand the need to continuously evolve our practices to attract and retain the absolute best talent for our System and will continue to do so.”

“While so much of our collective focus over the past 18 months has been on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, our leadership never lost sight of our broader mission – to transform health care and build on our commitment to provide the best possible care for our patients and better serve the communities in which we live and work,” Dr. Suntha added.

The increase in the minimum wage is part of a holistic commitment made by UMMS over the past 18 months in support of, and investment in, its workforce, including waiving Paid Time Off (PTO) maximum accruals during the COVID pandemic response, offering PTO buyback programs, and implementing new premium pay and incentive programs.

UMMS will be sharing the System’s commitment with our outside partners and moving forward will seek to hire contractors and vendors who share this commitment.

In addition, effective July 2021, the University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, Inc. (FPI), the clinical practices of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and a campus partner with UMMS, raised its minimum wage for all employees to $15 per hour. This change was made in collaboration with the University of Maryland Medical System and many other local healthcare institutions.

“FPI is pleased to provide this living wage increase at a time when many healthcare workers are facing both financial and emotional strain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each employee plays a vital role in FPI’s ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities as we feel it is important to recognize and retain our skilled workforce,” said William E. Tucker, MBA, Chief Corporate Officer for FPI.

