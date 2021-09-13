Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced a social media initiative to combat COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation and ensure that Marylanders have accurate information about life-saving vaccines, the importance of testing, and other COVID-19-related facts.

MDH will begin posting COVID-19 facts on its GoVaxMaryland Twitter feed starting today. The account will also live stream Ask An Expert Q&A sessions starting September 23, hosting a new expert every other Thursday.

Maryland and nationally recognized medical experts will answer questions about misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, such as the vaccine carries a significant risk of infertility or alters the recipient’s DNA. Experts will also address dangerous disinformation like taking ivermectin, an equine antibiotic, to prevent or treat COVID-19.

“When provided with accurate information throughout this pandemic, Marylanders have made smart, informed, life-saving decisions that protect themselves and keep their families, friends, and communities safe from this deadly disease,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Misinformation and disinformation put lives at risk. The intent of this initiative is to help both separate myths from facts and provide Marylanders with the information they need to continue to make informed decisions about getting vaccinated or tested.”

Follow @GoVAXMaryland on Twitter.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

