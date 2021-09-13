After beginning their season on the road the Seahawks finally returned home to defend the nest against McDaniel. Despite having a home-court advantage the Volleyball squad was not able to hold off the Green Terror and fell in the five-set match.

St. Marys-2 McDaniel-3

How it Happened

After starting their season on the road the Seahawks Volleyball team were happy to be home and ready to defend their nest against McDaniel College. The first proved to be a fight as the Green Terror came out strong to challenge the Seahawks. However, Saint Mary’s were able to turn on the heat and take the first set (25-21).

After notching a tight win in the first set, McDaniel was ready to make a comeback and took control of the second set early. The Seahawks were not ready for this pushback and couldn’t withstand the pressure; falling in the second set (15-25).

Gaining momentum from the second set, McDaniel came out strong at the start of the third, ready to take the lead over the Seahawks and begin to seal their victory. The Hawks wouldn’t give up yet and fought tooth and nail to stay in it but ultimately fell (21-25).

Having fought hard to compete in the third set the Seahawks carried that energy into the forth set to even the score. The Seahawks came out on top and took down McDaniel (18-25).

Coming down to the fifth set both teams were ready for a fight. Points went back and forth for the Seahawks and Green Terror to see who would preserve and win the match. After a hard battleMcDaniel was able to clinch the lead and win the fifth set (11-15).

Key Plays

Up Next

The Seahawks will remain at home for their next matchup on Sept.15th against the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins. The match is set to start at 7 pm in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center Arena.

Like this: Like Loading...