St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland is one of the Best Colleges in Maryland according to Niche.com. St. Mary’s College ranks #6 out of the top 10 ranked for Niche’s 2022 list.

Among other rankings, Niche also ranks St. Mary’s College:

#1 of 22 Best College Food in Maryland

#2 of 13 Best Small Colleges in Maryland

#4 of 23 Best Value Colleges in Maryland

#77 of 210 Best Liberal Arts Colleges in America

Niche connects colleges and schools with students and families using in-depth profiles on every school and college in America. It features over 140 million reviews and ratings, along with search and data tools.

According to Niche’s website, “The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni. The ranking compares more than 1,000 top colleges and universities in the U.S.”

