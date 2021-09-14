Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth Medical Center has received the American Heart GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for our commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. This marks the 10th consecutive year CalvertHealth has been recognized for stroke achievement by the American Heart Association.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and speeding recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.

“CalvertHealth is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said CalvertHealth President & CEO Dean Teague. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”

Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, CalvertHealth also provides education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.

Additionally, CalvertHealth Medical Center received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

CalvertHealth offers a virtual stroke support group for stroke survivors and/or their caregivers. The group allows stroke survivors and their caregivers the opportunity to share similar experiences and to support one another towards their journey to recovery. The support group meets on the first Wednesday of the month from 6-7 p.m. Call 410.414.4759 for more information or sign up online at CalvertHealthMedicine.org/Classes.

