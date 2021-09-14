The morning dew has evaporated, the leaves are changing colors, and apples are ripening – autumn is in full swing. It’s a time for cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and home decorating projects. Autumn brings with it both shorter days and colder weather – so there’s no better time to bring some warmth into your living space by bringing back traditional elements of style that have been missing all summer long. We’ve compiled this list of our favorite fall trends to help you get started on designing your dream home this year.

1. Grand Millennial

Classic furniture and design features, straight lines, polished surfaces, bright colors – these are the hallmarks of this trend. If you’re going for Grand Millennial in your home decorating project, then select pieces that have long been considered staples of luxury living. Importantly, you can get the cost estimates from the residential remodeling estimating software experts.

2. Colors

Earth tones like reds, oranges, and yellows are popular this year. If you find yourself unable to commit to a vibrant shade on your walls or in the decorating accents throughout your home, try sticking with all-natural materials instead. Neutral browns make for an easy transition into the winter months ahead.

3. Honest Comforts

When designing a room, don’t be afraid to include elements that reflect your tastes and interests. Your home should make you feel comfortable – so if this means including cozy pillows adorned with images of animals or furniture upholstered in vintage fabric, then go for it. There are so many ways to make your home feel cozy and inviting, with everything from intricate rugs underfoot to furry throws over furniture. If you want a really interesting touch, try using straw for an outdoor fall decoration or tassels on some light fixtures inside. Textile wool is making a comeback, especially in the form of tapestries and rugs. If you aren’t quite ready to commit to an entire rug, try adding some colorful accent pillows for extra warmth.

4. Choose Your Lighting

If there’s one thing that can be said about autumn, it’s that this season puts out some of the best candles to light up your living space. There are so many options out there – you can use pillar candles or votive holders, scented jars with wicks jarred tea lights, or even electric lamps. Lighting will really bring everything together in creating an inviting atmosphere for all your family and friends this year. This season is all about texture. There are so many ways to make your home feel cozy and inviting, with everything from intricate rugs underfoot to furry throws over furniture. If you want a really interesting touch, try using straw for an outdoor fall decoration or tassels on some light fixtures inside.

5. Accessories Including Dried Flowers Displays

This trend is all about bringing life back into your home. There are so many options out there to choose from. If you’re feeling traditional, try making a wreath for the front door or adding some fall foliage indoors. Or, if you want something more unique, try creating an oversized vase with gourds and dried leaves, or some autumnal wall art made from real leaves.

6. Outdoors

In addition, if you want to refresh the outside through decorations, there are plenty of options for that. Large planters filled with flowers will always be in style, but this season it’s best to stick to just neutral colors like brown and gold. If you’re looking for a more permanent addition to your garden, try creating some pumpkin sculptures or adding hay bales.

7. Roof Windows

roof windows will always be a popular design element. If you have one, this is the season to bring it out. Try adding fall foliage inside your home and watch as light streams in for a really welcoming atmosphere. Black – if there’s one color that says autumn, it has to be black. You can try going big with dark furniture or keep things simple by incorporating small accents like vases filled with dried flowers or candles adorned with tassels.

Conclusion

This autumn’s all about texture and bringing life into your home. There are so many ways to make your space feel cozy and inviting, from adding some furry throws over furniture to making large planters filled with flowers for the outside. If you want a really interesting touch, try creating an oversized vase with gourds and dried leaves, or use black as a color theme throughout your house – either way, roof windows will always be in style. And don’t forget lighting – if there’s one thing that can bring everything together, then it has to be candles. With so many scents available now, too, fall just isn’t complete without them.

