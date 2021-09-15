On Tuesday, Sept. 14, County Administrator Mark Belton, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, Department of Planning and Growth Management, Department of Human Resources, County Administrator’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and Economic Development Department provided an update on Goal 2: Institutional Governance and Policy in the Commissioners Goals and Objectives. The presentation included the smart county concept, automated technology, information and data programming/cybersecurity, equitable program funding, streamline services and comprehensive zoning review, diversity and cultural competency, employee engagement, citizen engagement, and county branding. The presentation also provided updates on legislation, governance leadership, resource stewardship, and Buy Local/ Minority Business Enterprise.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. County Attorney Wes Adams proposed an amendment to the renewed local state of emergency and County Commissioners approved this amendment. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website. For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the importance and availability of COVID-19 vaccinations. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Proclamations

Recognition

Appointments

Reappoint Linda Stansbury and Rachell Andrews-Mobley and appoint Miriam Jordan, Nancy Tucker, Lenny Proctor, Cheryl Robinson, Margaret Mason, and Kimberly Berger to the Area Council on Aging.

Reappoint Vesselina Stoytcheva to the Library Board of Trustees.

Reappoint Laurie Cangelosi, George Hawley, Marilyn Ragin, Olga Roberts and appoint Jeanette Rodriguez Boulware, and Jonathan Lee for the Commission for Veteran Affairs.

Appoint Katherine Heichler, Michael Wilson, Rebecca Michela, Mohamed Mughal, and Donald Zimmer as members to the Interfaith Commission.

Appoint Willie Stinson as District 4 member; David Amisva as the District 3 member; Dane Patterson as the District 2 member; and William Johnson as the at-large member to the Compensation Commission.

Public Hearing

County Commissioners also provided a virtual public hearing on Community Block Grant projects, Angels Watch and United Way of Charles County COVID Rental Assistance Program. The record is closed and the final report was provided.

County Commissioners and Charles County State Delegation provided a virtual public hearing on 2022 State Legislative Proposals. There were 32 proposed legislative proposals. There will be a follow-up work session on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Next Commissioners Session: Sept. 21, 2021 (held virtually)

