By Amy Tennery NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Tuesday it has offered identical contract proposals to the respective men’s and women’s players associations, in an effort to bring the two parties under one collective bargaining agreement (CBA) structure.

“U.S. Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the United States, is a single pay structure for both senior national teams,” U.S. Soccer said in a written statement.

U.S. Soccer also said, however, that “finding a way to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money” between men’s and women’s national teams is necessary.

“U.S. Soccer will not agree to any collective bargaining agreement that does not take the important step of equalizing FIFA World Cup prize money,” the federation said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) players did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement came days after U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone called “the massive discrepancy in FIFA World Cup prize money” the most challenging issue in their negotiations with the two teams… Read More

