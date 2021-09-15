Published by

Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) –The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re encouraging everyone … from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination,” she said, when asked if the White House was encouraging states to enact their own vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden last week introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political, and enforcement challenges.

Biden told reporters as he returned to the White House that he had seen “positive support for mandates, by and large,” although he conceded that there would always be a small percentage of people how would refuse to get a shot…Read More

